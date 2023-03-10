Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.68

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.68 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 769.50 ($9.25), with a volume of 4208899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($9.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRAS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.63) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 771.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 760.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,249.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.95.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Read More

