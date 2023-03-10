FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 538.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 30.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 164.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

FOCT stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

