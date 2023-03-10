FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,968,143.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,833. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.4 %

FCN stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.