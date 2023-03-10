Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGB. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 852.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,145,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,672 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,564 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

