Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $12,691,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

NYSE GL opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

