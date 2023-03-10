Guardian Capital LP Invests $1.19 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $945.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
