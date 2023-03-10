Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

