Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ICUI opened at $154.97 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $251.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.19.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

