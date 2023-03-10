Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,596,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,110,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,484 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.51. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

