Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 280.8% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 81,805 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 125.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

