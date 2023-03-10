Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Grid Company Profile

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.27) to GBX 1,070 ($12.87) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.