Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,929 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $36,616,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 598,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

