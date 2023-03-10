Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in United States Steel by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 179,425 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 133.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Insider Activity

United States Steel Stock Performance

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NYSE:X opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

