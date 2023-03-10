Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.28 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.