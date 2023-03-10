Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

