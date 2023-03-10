Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

MLI opened at $74.34 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

