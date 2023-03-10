Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,919,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,519,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,730 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.95 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

