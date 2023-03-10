Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59.

