Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE OII opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

