Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TKR opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

