Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,169 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 355,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SSD opened at $107.40 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $120.66. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

