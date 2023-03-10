Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

