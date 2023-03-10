Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,949 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 5.4 %

CASH stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Further Reading

