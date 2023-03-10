Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 26,579 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,579 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $784,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Orange by 63.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Orange

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

