Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NYSE AMRC opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

