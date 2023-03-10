Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,052 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 293.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 73,669 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of VTOL opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $656.79 million, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.