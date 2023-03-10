Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 46,156 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,156 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG opened at $9.00 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

