Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,037,000 after purchasing an additional 108,772 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after acquiring an additional 219,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,606 shares of company stock worth $2,209,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

