Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 584 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

