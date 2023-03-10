Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 66,791 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,133 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 66,791 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

EXK opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $529.12 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

