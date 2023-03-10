Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 951 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.