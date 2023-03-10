Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $556,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $10,840,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.5 %

OPCH stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.