Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of SNOW opened at $136.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.63. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,053 shares of company stock worth $31,901,869. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

