Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $164,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also

