Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 22.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,157 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Halliburton by 13.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,247,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,075 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,082,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 389.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

