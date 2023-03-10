Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 248.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,769 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

