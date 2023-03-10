Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,340,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,372,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,512,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,015,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 114,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

