Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCVI. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,498,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 90.6% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 331,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 157,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCVI opened at $10.10 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

