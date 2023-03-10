Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $14.89 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,549 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

