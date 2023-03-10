Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 6,123 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day moving average is $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 390.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after buying an additional 646,455 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $65,437,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

