HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $392.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.