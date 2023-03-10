Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,765,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% in the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,898,000 after purchasing an additional 454,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 86,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,243 shares of company stock worth $2,692,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 6.3 %

H stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

