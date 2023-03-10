i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.83. 534,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 858,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on shares of i-80 Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.47.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

See Also

