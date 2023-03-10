IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.57

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 6500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IESC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $517,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Gendell acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IES in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in IES by 9.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 37.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IES by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.