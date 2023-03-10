Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Raymond James began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

