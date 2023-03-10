Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $479.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

