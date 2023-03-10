Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $479.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.68.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
