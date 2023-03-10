Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

