Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,071,255.04 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.48, for a total transaction of $2,071,255.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,523,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,409,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $201.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.10 and a 52 week high of $293.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morningstar Company Profile

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

