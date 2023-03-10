Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

