Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $169.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after buying an additional 139,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

